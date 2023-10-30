The incentive

From tomorrow it will be possible to request a contribution online for those who have had their vehicle – car, motorcycle, moped – destroyed, or even just damaged, by the May floods in Emilia-Romagna. Along with this, the resources allocated to the Municipalities are ready for concrete support for people and families in greater economic and social difficulty, from the rent to be paid to school expenses. Emilia-Romagna is thus ready to assign the first 32 million euros donated through the ‘Help for Emilia-Romagna’ fundraiser, launched immediately after the exceptional atmospheric events of 16-17 May.

The money allocated

Of these, 27 million will be used to provide contributions for the replacement of scrapped or sold vehicles, up to 5 thousand euros for cars and 700 euros for mopeds or motorcycles, or for their repair, up to 2 thousand euros. Five million are instead allocated to the Municipalities to support vulnerable people and families residing in the flooded areas.

How does it work

The disbursement of contributions to citizens will take place through a public tender for destroyed or damaged vehicles which will be online from tomorrow while as regards the resources intended for families there will be a transfer of funds to the Municipalities which will make the allocations. This is a first tranche of the 47 million euros raised until 5 July 2023, that is, before the appointment of General Figliuolo as Commissioner for Reconstruction.