Emilia Romagna, Meloni announces a permanent table

A permanent table on the flood in Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Tuscany awaiting the commissioner. This was announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as she opened the meeting with mayors presidents of the Region and the Provinces affected by the flood. “This is an operational and permanent table which, pending the definition of the commissioner structure, will be coordinated within the government by Minister Musumeci. It serves to establish the necessary interventions to deal with the damage, to discuss what to do and how to act better,” added the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the Chamber has approved the Dl Pa with 179 votes in favour. There were 126 votes against.

