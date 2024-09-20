Emilia Romagna flood, Figliuolo must be replaced but government and opposition argue

After just sixteen months from the very heavy flood of may 2023, Emilia Romagna is once again under water. The bad weather has hit more or less the same areas already severely devastated by the previous flood. Now the classic buck-passing between the government and the Region, but the emergency commissioner, General Francesco, has ended up in particular in the crosshairs Son. From his entourage – La Stampa reports – bitterness filters through for the commitment made and now called into question. They explain that “today’s emergency must be addressed by Civil Protection and for that of May 2023 Figliuolo has accepted all the requests of the local authorities, municipalities, provinces and regions and He gave them the funds. It was up to them to spend them“.

According to Andrea Gnassiformer mayor of Rimini and now a member of the Democratic Party, Figliuolo “is remained entangled in a mechanism decided with an electoral perspective to hit the regional administration”. The commissioner’s office provides the numbers of the general’s roadmap: “6 thousand interventions have been carried out for public infrastructures, 1.6 billion already allocated to the Region, Civil Protection, Municipalities, Land Reclamation Consortia. Another billion expected at the end of the month, for a total of 2.7 billion“. In the background of the political battle that has opened, with the flood still ongoing, there is also the Appointment as emergency commissioner.

In 2023 – continues La Stampa – the the controversy was fierce and the government, after various hesitations, decided not to assign the position to the President of the Region Stefano Bonaccini. Paolo was chosen in his place Sonthe general who led the vaccination campaign against the Covid. His mandate, after the extension last summer, expires in December, one month after the regional elections and the general has made it clear that he is not available for a further extension of his mandate. The (entirely political) issue of the commissioner has reopened.