Emilia Romagna, while the flood victims wait, here is the smokescreen to hide the responsibilities. The government should pay but without knowing the list of interventions. And in a year we vote for the Region

The 8.8 billion euros requested from the government and the role of extraordinary commissioner for floods i am the match of life for Stefano Bonaccini. The governor of Emilia Romagna knows this, having come out with broken bones from the national takeover of the Democratic Party and even worse from the devastation of Romagna about a month ago. The entire Emilia-Romagna Democratic Party knows it, the new national secretary of the Democratic Party knows it Elly Schlein and above all the only true leader of the Italian left, Sergio Mattarella.



The containment works never built, the usual flooded rivers but this time in an imposing way, the absence of embankment reinforcement, unbuilt detention ponds, uncleaned streams and abandoned land, I’m not a good calling card in land management for the Democratic Party.

Imperial College, perhaps the most accredited university in the world in science and engineering, did not help to explain that the disaster is not the fault of climate change, but of poor land management due to flooding. The media friends shouting: bury, manipulate and send it to the cow was enough. A smokescreen with unified channels that never goes into the merits of the missing works and of the sloppiness of the managing group in government of the Region but appeals to the avalanche press releases of the various lieutenants following the party.

