The wave of bad weather that caused 9 deaths in Emilia-Romagna does not stop: the red alert continues to be in force even today in Romagna. In fact, the level of almost all rivers continues to be above the emergency threshold, and new floods are expected which could put a strain on weakened or damaged banks. During the night, new floods were recorded in the Ravenna area. Evacuations underway in Castel Bolognese, also in the province of Ravenna, where there was a problem of lack of drinking water.

Below is the live stream with all the updates:

09.00 – On the A1 14 kilometers of queue at Sasso Marconi due to a landslide – Autostrade per l’Italia reports 14 kilometers of queues on the A1 Milan – Naples, in the stretch between Sasso Marconi north and the junction with the A1 Direttissima in the direction of Florence, “due to a major landslide, constantly monitored and monitored, due to the strong rainfall recorded in the last few hours”.

08.00 am – Evacuation order in Ravenna – The Municipality of Ravenna has issued an immediate evacuation order to people and businesses in Villanova di Ravenna, Filetto and Roncalceci, due to the risk of flooding caused by the breaking of the Lamone between Reda and Fossolo. The Municipality of Ravenna informs people who cannot go to friends and relatives of the reception area set up at the Cinema City at the Classis Museum in Classe. “Coaches are being sent to the affected villages. Pass the word. Limit travel as much as possible ”, communicates the administration.

#EmiliaRomagna #flood #dead #Ten #thousand #displaced #people #Live #broadcast