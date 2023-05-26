In Monaco, thinking of Faenza

In Monaco, in one of the most glamorous contexts in all of Formula 1, the single-seaters are starting up their engines again, reconnecting that thread with the Grand Prix that was temporarily broken last week at Imola. After the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna GP, life for the world of the Circus has inevitably returned to flowing as before. But for the affected populations, time has stopped.

The team most involved in the tragic flood that swept through the region was undoubtedly theAlpha Tauri. In fact, the Italian team has its operational headquarters in Faenza, in one of the municipalities most affected by the bad weather in recent weeks. The junior team of the Red Bull family not only immediately took action to raise funds for the victims, but wanted to bring their tormented land with them, at least symbolically.

thinking of our friends and family back in Faenza this weekend 🇮🇹 who are still in the cleanup recovery process of last week’s floods pic.twitter.com/bHZH76nVT9 — AlphaTauri team (@AlphaTauriF1) May 26, 2023

A heart not to forget

So on the halo of the two AT04s that will take to the track this weekend on the winding streets of the Principality, a message dedicated to Emilia-Romagna: the text is simple “Support Emilia-Romagna” alongside the QR Code to make a donation that can bring concrete help to those who have seen their lives turned upside down in recent days. In the centre, a heart, which bears witness to the team’s affection for their land.

“This weekend we think of our friends and families who have stayed in Faenza – reads the message posted on social media by AlphaTauri – and who are still in the process of cleaning up and recovering from last week’s flood. If you want to contribute with a donation, you can scan the QR code“.