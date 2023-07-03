The controversy over the floods in Emilia Romagna breaks out again

“I flew over the affected areas with President Bonaccini. Seeing this territory that still bears scars, and in many parts the industriousness of the Emilia-Romagna fellow citizens has put a lot in order, seeing it scarred and so damaged causes me strong emotional feelings”. He said it General Francesco Figliuolo, meeting the press in the Emilia-Romagna Region. “My thoughts go to the victims and the displaced and to those who are obviously suffering morally and materially from the tragedy”, said the general designated as commissioner for reconstruction.

“An intervention on families and businesses, the productive sectors is urgently needed. This is the food valley, flying over it we saw a truly exceptional area of ​​plantations. I am setting up the structure (commissariat, ed) which will give the addresses and will do the financial planning but everything will be shared, in harmony with who will be the sub-commissioners“. So General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, commissioner designated for post-flood reconstruction, in a press point in Bologna. “I heard everyone’s needs. My job is to ‘make a plan in a shared way, ground it and implement it in a realistic way with the right confidence and that it is well communicated’, he adds.

He acknowledges General Figliuolo’s qualities as “a very serious, capable person” but Stefano Bonaccini does not hide that he observes how “has not yet been formally named, he says of the government’s embarrassing delays, when more than a month and a half have passed since the second dramatic flood“. “When the earthquake hit, after a week the commissioner was already there”, reports the president of the Emilia-Romagna region, again on Morning News on Canale 5. “Today – he explains – I will have a meeting with Commissioner Figliuolo, who I thank you for your availability and speed, with the presidents of the affected provinces, plus the mayor of Forlì. Then we will meet all the social partners of Emilia-Romagna”.

