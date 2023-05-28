Conselice, stop the food and invite you to leave the red zone. But the inhabitants resist

The mayor of Conselice, Paola Pula, has signed an ordinance requiring citizens of areas still flooded to leave their homes for sanitary reasons. The measure, taken in agreement with the Giunta and having consulted the group leaders, “was made necessary given the difficulties in disposing of the water from the town of Conselice, due to the large quantities of water present in the area. The dangerousness of the situation is closely linked, and only, in contact with stagnant waters”.

But, as Corriere della Sera tells us, at least 500 people remain in the red zone and say they have no intention of leaving. “Virtually nobody left their home after the evacuation order for a part of Conselice due to hygienic-sanitary risk. Indeed, someone who was outside returned just yesterday, encouraged by the fact that the water remains putrid and malodorous, but the level it is considerably lowered. In the most critical points we are around 40 centimeters and the outermost parts are already dry. To move around, you no longer need a dinghy but boots are enough”.

The Corriere della Sera continues: “The appeal of all the family doctors in the country who wrote an open letter recommending it was useless “to leave their homes and think first of all about health”. Nor the heartfelt words of Luca Carnevali, a volunteer doctor who supports the firefighters: “In addition to tetanus and hepatitis, you risk poisoning from listeria and salmonella which can be very serious”. Nothing. People are deaf to everything. You don’t even need the communication that yesterday was the last meal delivered to those who stay at home even if there are no electricity and water”.

Super commissioner: among the names Figliuolo, Bertolaso ​​and Curcio

Meanwhile, the Meloni government is approaching the appointment of the reconstruction commissioner. As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains, “there is talk of a “Figliolo model” commissioner, recalling the appointment of the general for the Covid emergency made by Draghi to replace Domenico Arcuri. But Figliuolo’s is not just a “model”: his name is really on the table of the government, say two members of the executive. Figliuolo, who is now Commander of the Joint Operational Command, has always had a good relationship with the premier”.

Again according to Il Fatto, the other hot names would be those of the head of the Civil Protection Fabrizio Curcio and of Guido Bertolaso, considered the Commissioner par excellence of the last twenty years. “The latter, who however should give up being councilor for welfare in Lombardy, has good relations with the presidents of the region but not with the plenipotentiaries of the government: he has never taken it with Salvini but above all with Meloni”.

