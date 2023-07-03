General Francesco Figliuolo, commissioner for reconstruction in Emilia-Romagna, flew over the areas that were hit by the floods in mid-May with President Stefano Bonaccini. “Seeing this territory still bearing scars, seeing it scarred and so injured, gives me strong emotional feelings,” he commented. “My thoughts – he added – go to the victims and displaced persons, and to those who are suffering morally and materially from the tragedy”.