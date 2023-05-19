F1 for Emilia-Romagna

The solidarity of Formula 1 with the populations of Emilia-Romagna affected by the severe floods of recent days continues. The Circus will in fact donate immediately one million euros to the Agency for territorial security and civil protection to support rain-affected communities in the region. The Formula 1 website announced it a few minutes ago.

Sunday’s words

“I was born and raised in the wonderful lands of Emilia Romagna, a place that is experiencing some of the saddest moments in its history. The situation in which the communities of the region find themselves is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people of this region, like many others across Italy, will prevail in this crisiscommented F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

“We must do everything we can to support them in this difficult time which is why we’re making a donation to help support relief efforts on the ground. My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with all those affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.“.

How to donate

Anyone wishing to donate to civil protection for relief efforts throughout Emilia-Romagna can find all coordinates on the official website. Even the municipality of Faenza, one of the most affected by the floods of recent days, has launched a fundraiser – also relaunched by Charles Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda – to help local populations clean up the streets and get going again.