L’flood in Emilia Romagna involved over one hundred municipalities, forcing more than 36,000 people to leave their homes and live without electricity. In the tragic balance sheet of this unprecedented catastrophe 14 people they lost their lives. All of Romagna remained flooded, with substantial damage to people, things and infrastructures. Important signs of solidarity arrived immediately from car manufacturers such as those of Stellantis group And Ferrari That they decided to intervene in favor from the affected population in the region where Stellantis owns an engine factory in Hundred (Ferrara) and of maserati in Modena.

Donations to Emilia-Romagna from Stellantis and Ferrari

The Italians were immediately at the side of the population of theEmilia Romagna with concrete donations. Not only ordinary citizens, but also professionals, VAT numbers, artisans, small and large companies such as the automotive ones of one of the driving sectors of our economy.

About that Stellantis has allocated and donated 1 million euros to the Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

Stellantis has donated 1 million euros to Emilia-Romagna affected by the flood

The donated resources will be used, with the coordination of local authorities, to help the population, with a specific focus on environmental and hydrogeological recovery activities.

Ferrari Emilia-Romagna flood donation

Also Ferrarisymbol of the Emilia-Romagna of motors and of the Motor Valley, has donated one million euros in favor ofAgency for territorial security and civil protection of the Region Emilia-Romagna, joining the regional fundraising.

Emilia-Romagna flood damage

In the month ofMay 2023Emilia-Romagna was hit by 2 floods, respectively the first from 1st to 4th May and the second from 17 to 19 May, with extensive damage and fatalities. The floods affected over one hundred municipalities in the metropolitan city of Bolognaof the province of Forlì-Cesena and of Ravenna. A first estimate of the damage is truly impressive.

Flood emergency in Emilia-Romagna. Flooding of the Montone river and flooding of the Romiti district Damage and flooding caused by the flood in Sant’Agata sul Santerno (Ravenna), 18 May 2023. A fresh wave of torrential rain is battering Italy, especially the northeastern region of Emilia-Romagna and other parts of the Adriatic coast. ANSA/MAX CAVALLARI

Only the metropolitan city of Bologna it has about 110 million euros of losses to restore the road system and deal with landslides. In the province of Forlì-Cesena the estimated damages amount to 95 million euros, especially as regards the road system (42.5 million in Cesena, 2-3 million in Bertinoro and 1.7 million in Galeata). Even heavier the budget in Ravennawith damages exceeding i 150 million while they drop to 8 million a Rimini.

In May 2023, Emilia-Romagna was hit by two floods

Also Anas And Railways they estimated the first damages in 100 million on the streets and 150 million of losses in railway infrastructure. To these must be added others 15 million euros for the restoration of the regional lines of the FER (Ferrovie Emilia-Romagna).

Information to make a donation to Emilia-Romagna all the information

You may also be interested in this content

Chronicle news

Curious news

Traffic accident news

Reports of ship and ferry fires

Electric car accidents

Car fire news

What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

The article Emilia Romagna donations, 2 million euros from Stellantis and Ferrari comes from newsauto.it.

#Emilia #Romagna #donations #million #euros #Stellantis #Ferrari