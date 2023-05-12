“Crazy spending” in Emilia-Romagna, the Cassation confirms the decision of the Court of Appeal: Marco Monari sentenced

Jailed for a 20,000 euro embezzlement as part of theinvestigation into the reimbursement of expenses of the regional council of Emilia–Romagna between 2010 and 2011: the doors of the prison of Forlì have opened for Marco Monari, former group leader of the Democratic Party, with the decision of the Cassation who rejected the defense’s appeal, making the sentence of four years and five months definitive.

Il Resto del Carlino reports it. This is the only regional councilor who ended up in prison as part of that investigation which affected all groups of the legislative assembly, with different and alternating judicial outcomes, with various acquittals.

