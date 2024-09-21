37 thousandths of a second: this is the very short gap that has divided Aron Canetauthor of his fourth pole position of the season, by Celestino Vietti. The home rider, however, did not achieve the second fastest time, but rather the fourth overall in the qualifying of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Between him and the Spaniard, therefore, there are two other riders, all fighting for a pole position that proved to be very hard-fought on the Misano Adriatico circuit.

Q1: short gaps right from the start

The first signs that Moto2 could offer a wide-open challenge were already seen in Q1, with Zonta van der Goorbergh who snatched the ticket for Q2 by achieving the best time in 1:35.351. Behind him, however, the Spaniard did better thanDennis Foggia and Senna Agius by very little, respectively by 34 and 47 thousandths, with the top-4 completed by Alonso Lopez.

Q2: Pole show

As already mentioned, the battle for pole position was played out with great tension in the pits of the drivers engaged during Q2, with the session ultimately rewarding Aron Canet. The Spaniard, who will start in front of everyone tomorrow for the fourth time this season, stopped the clock at 1:34.935, distancing Joe Roberts by just 4 thousandths. Tony Arbolino did slightly ‘worse’, finishing on the front row with a delay of 10 thousandths from Canet, the latter with an advantage of 37 thousandths over another Italian like Vietti, who will start from fourth position. Further back Ai Ogura, the new leader of the world championship, 7th, but even further away Sergio Garcia, who confirmed his moment of difficulty with 14th place.

Moto2 / Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)