VJust a few weeks ago, the tenth anniversary of same-sex marriage was celebrated in Paris with receptions and public festivities. France was the ninth country in Europe to introduce universal marriage, after the Netherlands, where homosexuals were able to marry as early as 2001, and a few years ahead of Germany, where it has only been possible since 2017. The political scientist and gender activist Emilia Roig regards what has now been celebrated as a social achievement after long political struggles with mixed feelings. In her new book, she calls for the abolition of marriage – for everyone.

If you want to bring her argument to a common denominator, she considers marriage and the norms it transports to be the greatest obstacle to emancipation, and not just for women, but for all genders. Because the greater the progress towards equality at the political level seems to be, the more invisible the prevailing forms of oppression become, the more hierarchical relationships hide in private, even the most intimate relationships. Marriage, for Roig, is the place to start if you want to unhinge patriarchal society.