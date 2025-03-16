We will always remember the career of the Oscar 2024-2025 like the career of Emilia Pérez. Not so much because of the passion that this film has been able to arouse, but for the chain of controversies that motivated this production of Jacques Audiard. After winning two awards in the Cannes Festival and take speed for the next race, the first reproaches towards Emilia Pérez They came by their stereotyped portrait of Mexico (being a French film) and later by trans representation.

These discussions were eclipsed when, once it was already known that Emilia Pérez had 13 nominations To the Oscar (the foreign film with more nominations in history), multiple tweets of the leading actress were unearthed Karla Sofía Gascón showing a fierce racism and Islamophobia. After reacting as he could to the Gascon discovery he turned away from the race, once they had already transcended, if that were not enough, very ugly statements of Audiard considering the Spanish as a “Language of poor”. What else could happen?

Well, all these controversies led to the fact that, in the last Oscar gala, Emilia Pérez will only win two statuettes: Best cast actress for Zoe Saldaña and Best original song. The Palmarés of the film, still, is the most respectable adding Four Gold Balloonshe Goya for Best European Film either Seven César awardsand confirm Emilia Pérez as one of the most acclaimed films of recent times. That is why his arrival in streaming He promises, once we know that two subscription services will be in charge of it in Spain.

Emilia Pérez will be incorporated into the catalog of Filmin the next March 28the same day he will get to Movistar Plus+. In this second platform the landing of a collection of great musicals will happen one day before, to be enjoyed from March 27 to April 27.

The collection Musicals by m+ It will include titles such as Moulin Rouge, Chicago, Mamma Mia either The miserable onesaccompanying the landing of Emilia Pérez Once the spirits are appeased and even the demands of Gascon flows, after having won in Spain the prize of the Union of actors and actresses Best actress in international production.

