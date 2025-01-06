The Golden Globes 2025 (see all the winners here) We don’t know if they will be well remembered, but if they are they will seem as atypical as successful films of the night: Emilia Perez, the Mexican narco-musical of the French Jacques Audiard that dazzled the Cannes Festival, and The Brutalist, the great epic story sculpted in cinematographic stone by Brady Corbet that the Venice Film Festival fell in love with.

Two film proposals that, regardless of the quality of the final result, escape several points from what Hollywood produces today. Corbet, an intelligent filmmaker trained as an actor among the most select authors, He said it loud and clear in his acceptance speech: It should come as no surprise that the director has the final say in his personal vision.

Not even a movie like The Brutalist, intimate drama told on an epic scale, win three big prizes: best drama film, best direction and best actor for its protagonist, Adrien Brody. One less of the four awards he received Emilia Perez: best comedy or musical film, best non-English language film, best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña and best original song for “El mal.”

From the outside you could see the election of Emilia Perez as a couple to the radicalism of The Brutalist, But the truth is that both productions, each in their own way, are due more to the generation of discourse outside their images than inside. Hence this new open, global and inclusive era of the Golden Globes, now owned by the business conglomerate that controls the main heads of the industry, can afford to honor them at the expense of the possibilities of Anora, that went empty.

So, It was a night of controlled transgression. A bit like the solvent work of the comedian Nikki Glasser as a presenter, consciously far from her usual acidic style; After all, she already said that she preferred to do well and be called back. Only a few jokes went off on a tangent but no one could react with fuss to a job that he performed with greater ease than the majority of the stars summoned to present the awards.





It’s been a while since I would have preferred to continue watching the presenter instead of pairings (mostly for the promotion of new projects) of reinforced chemistry (Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford) or desperate attempts at viralization (the Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson has been worthy of study for some time). Thank goodness we haven’t lost the exceptions: Catherine O’Hara and Seth Rogen (“they praise us more for our Canadian jobs”) or the early act of Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore gathering after The substance.

Demi Moore later returned to the stage to collect the best actress award for The substance and gave the most exciting speech of the night. One of the few moments that we will remember, perhaps because of the unmistakable flavor of a Hollywood star from another era against which praiseworthy surprises like the triumph of the Brazilian Fernanda Torres (by I’m still here) about Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton either Pamela Anderson He has nothing to do.





Torres will soon move on to something else, while Jolie, Kidman and company will continue to attract galas throughout their careers. He feared it and he will verify it Tadanobu Asano, supporting actor for Shogun, that together with his companions Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai became the winner of the Golden Globe for best drama series in the biggest winner of the television categories. Tomorrow he will remain little more than unknown to those who voted for him.

Or who knows, I may end up being able to do as Jeremy Allen White and not even go to collect the only prize he got The Bear, overwhelmed by the push of Hacks. Shogun will have the opportunity to be measured again in its second season; We’ll see what happens with The Penguin: competed as a miniseries, but Colin Farrell He anticipated when collecting his award for best actor that he will not be spared more prosthetics in his future.





We have to get used to the idea that many times neither the awards, nor the races, nor the galas are as we expect or would like. And that ends up saying less about them than about the expectations of those who feel dissatisfied. That’s why, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist either Shogun They should not surprise you on the podium of top winners. He said it Karla Sofia Gascón at the close of the ceremony: [las personas, las galas, los premios] They are what they are, not what we want them to be.

