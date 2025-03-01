‘Emilia Pérez’, a great winner of the César with seven awards, but without prize for Karla Sofía Gascón or Zoe Saldaña

Emilia Pérez He was crowned this Friday as the great winner of the 50th ceremony of the César Awards, the most important of French cinema, with a total of seven awards, including those of best film and best direction.

The musical set in Mexico and starring the Spanish Karla Sofía Gascón, who made his first public appearance tonight from the debacle for his controversial tweets, thus surpassed the other two favorites of the night, The Count of Montecristo and L’Amour Ouf (‘Broken Hearts’).

There was no prize for Gascón or for his cast partner, Zoe Saldaña, both nominated for best actress, but Emilia Pérez He did impose himself in other categories, such as the best adapted script and best soundtrack.





But there was for the Spanish director Elena López Riera, who won the award for the best documentary short film for The southern girlfriends.

The dedication to Ukraine of Catherine Deneuve

French actress Catherine Deneuve served as president of the 50th edition of the César Awards, and dedicated the gala to Ukraine.

Denuve also appeared on the scene carrying a badge with the flag of Ukraine in the chest, just at a time of special tension by the discussions starring just a few hours before by the US president, Donald Trump, and the Ukrainian, Volodimir Zelenski, during his tense meeting in the White House.





“I declare the 50th César ceremony open and I dedicate it to Ukraine,” said the legendary protagonist of titles as BELLE DE JOUR either Cherburg umbrellas.

Next, the Academy gave way to an emotional tribute to the French actor Alain Delon, who died last year, with fragments of several of his most famous films.

Tribute to Costa-Gavras

The Grecohrancés director Costa-Gavras made an allegation in defense of France that welcomes immigrants, as happened with him in his youth, and who rejects “all dictatorship and all hate” upon receiving the César Honor Prize.

From the stage of the Olympia Theater, the 92 -year -old filmmaker recalled his beginnings in the cinema and how “everything was opposed to a Greek immigrant becoming a French filmmaker.”

He managed to become part of the great “show” delivered by the Lumière brothers to humanity, he explained, thanks to the help of figures such as director Claude Pinoteau or actor Jacques Perrin.





It was in a “humanist, that rejects all dictatorships and all hate, a” resistant France “,” solidarity “and receives movies from all over the world.

But as opposed to that experience of the filmmaker born in Athens, winner of Dos Oscar, he recalled that in mid -February a group of ultra -rightist attacked a cultural association of Turkish immigrant workers, in the central district X of Paris, where his film was projected Z.

The ultras beat a 30 -year -old man and wounded him with white weapons.

Actress Karla Sofía Gascón reappears on the red carpet of the César Awards



“Can France accept such acts?” Asked the director of Missing (‘Missing’) at the gala, in which he also dedicated this tribute to his wife, producer Michèle Ray-Gavras.