If it weren’t for what is said in the hotel hallways, no one would say that Emilia Mernes (Nogoyá, Argentina, 27 years old) has a stomach ache. Something has been wrong for her, but she appears confident, with poise, showing off that star quality that has made her one of the singers of the moment. He look —black leather—, is studied to the millimeter: “Medium Matrix”, he says with a laugh. The film, from 1998, ties in with the time frame of her new album, .mp3, a title that crystallizes a musical moment, that of the early 2000s, to which she confesses to be indebted. They say they are happy in Spain despite the agenda: LOS40 Music Awards Gala (with prize included), presentation and promotion of the album, press round. Like Trinity in the film, she also appears with sunglasses, which she does not take off during the interview but which do not manage to dull either the energy given off by her eyes or the small jewels under her eyelids that have already become her trademark. identity.

Ask. Hey, what’s the life of a superstar like?

Answer. Superstar is a very big title! I feel that everything that happens is a consequence of the work and sacrifice of many years. Thank God I’m lucky, what can I tell you: it’s a busy life. But with the good and the bad… I can’t stop choosing it.

Q. His first solo album came out a year and a half ago. How has his life changed?

R. These last two years have been a lot of growth, a lot of hours in the studio to be able to tell what I have to say, and I feel that people have identified with it. I live a dream, although the more I grow, the more I work. I’m not complaining, I do it from the heart. I feel like I was born for this (laughs).

Q. But isn’t it a wheel that goes very fast? How do you handle that on a mental level?

R. Total. It’s very important for me to surround myself with real people, who don’t tell me all the time that everything is fine. Let them correct me, tell me my mistakes. My family is my ground wire. My city, my town, my mother’s hot food. A good therapist, who puts the ducklings in a row. Being surrounded by love is the key.

Q. Come on. And what is her mother’s signature dish?

R. Oooh! Pasta. All the pastas, but the lasagna… ugh.

Q. .mp3. The album title takes us back to the early 2000s. To downloads, to nostalgia.

R. It’s what I grew up listening to. My first memories were with mp3s. I wanted to bring that concept to the present day: there are a lot of kids who follow me who have no idea what that was, how music was played at that time. For me, it was the golden age of music. I really admire that era of pop.

Q. So it was harder to get songs.

R. You had to hack everything!

Q. Now everything is at one click away. That’s comfortable, but do you think things have less weight?

R. It’s easier, yes… there is also more choice… everything goes very quickly. We are also in a very difficult time for artists, huh. All the time they demand that songs go out of fashion quickly, that they don’t last… before it was very different: sales, communication, there were no social networks… but what am I going to do. This is the world that touched me.

Emilia Mernes, during the interview. Claudio Alvarez

Q. Tini, Karol G, Ludmilla, Nicki Nicole… She belongs to a generation of young singers in which the generational and mutual help component is important.

R. Yes. Especially in Argentina, where I feel there is a very large musical movement, and especially of women. I feel that we are one of the countries in which the most recognition is given to women. And our camaraderie is genuine, really. When someone has an achievement, I am heartily happy. And I feel like it’s mutual.

Q. Her boyfriend is another rising star, Duki. Is it hard to live a relationship scrutinized down to the millimeter?

R. Yes, but at the same time I feel that it is easy for us because, by leading the same life, we accompany each other and understand each other. If I had a “normal” relationship, I don’t know if we would have synchronized like this. We preserve what is important to us and, well, we show what we want to show.

Q. Compose. It is interesting to see how there is a desire in today’s singers to tame words, to take ownership of them. Many make very good lyrics.

R. I feel that in this album I was able to bring out many things that I had inside and I wanted to tell it in a not so conventional way. I don’t want you to hear armed poetic phrases that were written in the books, I try to express things as I would really say them. My deepest fears, my most vulnerable moments, my sadness… but also my moments of power, of happiness. And then, I like ballads. I am fascinated by those moments Show where the lights go out and I’m there with my little stool and the microphone, and I can take everything outside.

Q. Who are your references of the mp3 generation?

R. Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Britney, Pink… they all inspired me so much.

Q. Did the singers back then have less recognition than the singers have today?

R. Surely yes; Surely complicated things have had to happen, and many doors have had to open so that we can be here. But I feel that the success they achieved is very great.

Q. And who would you do a duet with if you could choose?

R. Oh, I would say something crazy: I would say that my number one inspiration is Beyoncé. But I’m completely delusional! In another life, perhaps. But hey, no one stops you from dreaming big…

Q. How important are social networks for an artist today?

R. The truth is that I am very attentive. I know it is my work tool. I try to show what I am as a person and at the same time sell what I am as an artist. It has its good part and its bad part: you receive love, and some criticism that can lead to getting through you. You have to be well prepared psychologically.

Q. Does that criticism hurt? Even if they are from a stranger?

R. Before they affected me much more. I treated him in therapy quite a bit. There was a point when I was very hated on the networks, and I started to believe everything people told me. I had to do a lot of work on self-esteem and security. There are critical comments from fans with good vibes, good energy, that are truly constructive, and I take them. The others, I don’t let them get to me.

Q. He talks about selling what he is as an artist on networks. In that it is important look. I can’t resist asking about her personal signature: the jewels under her eyes.

R. I have been using glitter since 2018 when I started as a solo artist. I have not created them, of course, but you already identify me with them. Maybe you didn’t remember my name, but you remembered that I am the girl with the sparkles in her eyes. I was looking for a stamp and I found it.

