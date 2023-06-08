Emilia, Lega-Fdi clash for the commissioner: “Does Musumeci command?”

The question of no appointment of the commissioner for Emilia Romagna is becoming a bigger and bigger problem for the government. The decision made yesterday by Melons to entrust the table with the local authorities at Palazzo Chigi to the minister of the South Musumeci and not to the deputy prime minister Salvini, made the leader of the League blurt out. It’s a tough battle. Underground. To check the flood dossier in Emilia Romagna. Yesterday, however – we read in Repubblica – the duel ended before the eyes of the mayors summoned to Palazzo Chigi. Astounded, they observed the Northern League’s deputy prime minister appearing first astonished, then irritated, finally ostentatiously cold about the appointment of Minister Nello Musumeci as coordinator of the table with the local authorities, set by the leader. “So we’ll see you at this weekly table… which so it will be coordinated by Musumeci… And therefore we too will refer to Musumeci…”. All pronounced with a perplexed face, of someone who was not aware of the choice. With a lot of shrugreferred to by many present.

In the evening, Salvini’s staff – continues Repubblica – belies the coldness towards the minister of the South and says he is “stunned” by the reconstruction. In reality, the leader’s choice of Musumeci is the latest in a series of decisions by Melons which left – yes – the Deputy Prime Minister dumbfounded. And that it is good to line up, to describe an explosive dynamic. The reaction of Melons does not wait. The mayors summoned to Rome by Alfredo Mantovano learn that he will be present at the meeting Salvini, not Melons. And instead the premier shows up. It actually overrides the leader of the Carroccio. And he announces: the table meetings will be weekly and will be managed by Musumeci. At that point Salvini reacts. And he does it too with a passage in which he recalls the interventions already carried out by Anas and those that instead belong to municipalities and provinces. “Sure,” he says. resources must be found and given to those who have to intervene“. The mayors observe the dynamics in amazement, because they understand that it is entirely internal to the executive. The League does not want Bonaccini commissioner and never misses an opportunity to reiterate it.

