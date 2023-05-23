Flood in Emilia. The choice of the commissioner and the previous Bassolino

The inconveniences due of the flood in Emilia Romagna continue and while you continue to shovel the mud in the affected areas, the government is ready to intervene with i first economic aid and extraordinary measures. Today will be held a cabinet ad hoc. Among the various issues to be addressed there is also that relating to the appointment of the commissioner who will have to deal with the emergency. The Pdon behalf of the secretary Elly Schlein– we read in La Verità – advanced the application of the current president Stefano Bonaccini. But there is no unity on the name of the president of Emilia, some right-wing parliamentarians in fact turn up their noses after the accusations that local experts have leveled at him: “The flood is also his faultdue to a 2017 law that allowed the higher land use“. In case of appointment by the government, the controlled would be also the controller.



Read also: Flood in Emilia Romagna: Bonaccini without shame, go home

Read also: Flood, Bonaccini ko. Half civil protection in the office not on the territory

In Emilia Romagna at the moment – continues La Verità – there are 40 thousand displaced, 280 active landslides in 60 municipalities, 400 roads destroyed and damage quantifiable at 6/7 billion. The Meloni government is called to make an important decision on the future of Region historically led by left. For someone, Bonaccini’s choice would be a joke for the 14 victims and the 40,000 displaced people with homes, businesses, farms and businesses destroyed. Entrust the emergency managementaa who, according to various local experts, would have political responsibilities on what happened, would mean frustrating that strong feeling of solidarity that in these hours cements the Italians who they shovel the mud. The case of Bassolino in Campania creates a precedent, the emergency commissioner, who was also president of the Region, was appointed and then replaced by the former prime minister Prodi Why dissatisfied with his work.

Subscribe to the newsletter

