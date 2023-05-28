Emilia Romagna flood, Salvini: “A commissioner is not enough to say that we are leaving”

“The sooner the commissioner is appointed the better“but”everyone is already able to work“. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvini puts pressure on the government for the appointment of the extraordinary commissioner for the emergency in Emilia Romagna even if he then specifies: “It’s not that the commissioner is Baby Jesus, with saving powers, a commissioner isn’t enough to say that we are starting the reconstruction work after the flood. If the commissioner solved all the problems, I wouldn’t have a work stop. I have 117”.

During the Lega’s political training school in Milan, the minister also spoke on the matter Strait Bridge. “We are unlocking hundreds of works” and among these “there is a bridge that will be the bridge between Palermo, Rome, Milan and Berlin. A bridge that annoys many and instead I think it will annoy the mafia because it will bring development and real work to lands that want it”. “Then they are all becoming engineers, I have made history and fortunately for the Sicilians, I don’t design the bridge”. “My burden and honor is restart after 50 years of talk. I’ve been to the parliamentary debate and they’ve all become engineers.”

