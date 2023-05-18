Red alert for bad weather also today in Emilia Romagna, overwhelmed by floods that caused 9 deaths and thousands of displaced and evacuated people. Schools will remain closed in most cities across the region as more intermittent rainfall is expected. 23 rivers were flooded and over 400 roads were closed. There are 41 municipalities affected by the flood, mainly in the provinces of Bologna, Forlì-Cesena and Ravenna.

EMERGENCY IN RAVENNATE – And this morning the Municipality of Ravenna has issued an immediate evacuation order to the population and companies of Villanova di Ravenna, Filetto, Roncalceci for the risk of flooding of the consortium canal network following the fracture of the Lamone between Reda and Fossolo.

The Municipality invites “people who do not have the possibility to go to friends and relatives” to go to the reception areas set up at the Cinema City Ravenna, via Secondo Bini 7 and at the Classis Museum in Classe, via Classense 29. Limit travel as much as possible. The rest of the population should also follow the civil protection updates for possible flooding in other parts of the municipal area on www.comune.ra.it and the social networks of the Municipality and the mayor”.

“The fracture of the Lamone between Reda and Fossolo has overloaded the Cer and the entire secondary network of consortium canals and is flooding significant parts of the countryside. During the night there was flooding in Russi, Godo, San Pancrazio and Villanova di Ravenna“, reads the Facebook page of the Municipality of Ravenna.