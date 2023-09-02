“He has been attacking the Government for the floods in Romagna for months, flaunting his successes on the earthquake. The reality however is another Emilia Romagna earthquake reconstruction: out of 1746 buildings, only 715 have been restored”. But for the Region for 2 years reconstruction has been 90%.

“President Bonaccini avoids facing reality. Post-earthquake reconstruction is still lagging behind, it is needed immediately the extension of the state of emergency despite 11 years having passed”. These are the words of the provincial councilor of Modena Antonio Platis (FI) and of the group leader in San Felice sul Panaro Francesco Pullè (civic list). Pulle’ is also of the Order of Engineers of Modena and of the Order delegated to the technical table with the Region for earthquake problems.

“Asking for a state of emergency is a way of admitting that something is wrong”, explains Platis, “but these are the numbers from which Bonaccini escapes. He has been attacking the Government for the floods in Romagna for months, flaunting his successes on the earthquake.

LOOK AT THE DATA





The reality however is another. As many as 941 firm private building practices (almost all condominiums and large buildings), still at a standstill, 11 years after the earthquake, of which 780 in the Modena area and public reconstruction has practically not even started. For these reasons, instead of fleeing to Brussels and shooting zero at the Government, it should remain in the area and roll up its sleeves to really help the citizens and businesses of Emilia-Romagna”.

Counsellor, but did the Emilia Romagna Region already say in 2021 that it had 90% completed the interventions on the earthquake?

“Since May, when there was a flood in Emilia Romagna, the Region has been telling Italy a story that not even its mayors support”, he explains to Affaritaliani Platis, “that all is well, that all is over. Unfortunately the earthquake had a long tail for a thousand reasons including the one that it takes a long time to rebuild. I give you the data of the private sector but I add that that of the public, i.e. town halls, school buildings, castles, monuments are very far from any closure”

And what does that mean in numbers?

“We extracted the data from Open Reconstruction, which is the website of the Emilia Romagna Region, where it has the data as of July 31st of all the existing practices of the earthquake. There are 780 files for the province of Modena but 945 for the whole crater, the Modena crater is the most important and there is also the Ferrara one which is very damaged. It is the datum of everything that is still. I am sending you the photo of the extract with the numbers of the construction sites in progress”

What are we talking about from a building point of view?

“Of private construction. They are all apartment buildings and large buildings. It’s not 780 people but 780 between condominiums and buildings in the historic center”

And what does it imply?

“Closing the state of emergency and not asking for an extension means not having the additional resources but above all not being able to have the technicians and not being able to have those procedures that actually allow you to skip the ordinary”

But the Region already said the opposite in 2021…

“The construction sites of these latest practices are lasting over 1400 days. By law, after 4 years, you are obliged to close the construction site. Either you manage to do the reconstruction or else you lose all the benefits. With the extraordinary powers of the commissioner, the mayor can make an ordinance notwithstanding the legislation to say: it is true that 4 years have passed but let’s end them because due to material problems, the Covid years, a whole series of problems, have slowed down. But you can only do it if you are a commissioner”

What do you ask?

“To vote in all the Municipalities of the crater in the province and in the Region for a document that says: by virtue of everything that has happened and the state of the art, we have not finished rebuilding, we ask the State to extend us for another year”

Why just one year?

“Because since 2018 there has been legislation which provides that the state of emergency can only be annual. The emergency must have a limited horizon. Out of 1746 properties, only 715 have been restored. There are 261 building sites in progress, 380 to be started, 207 under investigation and 115 still without the initial project. Added to this are the 68 requests for assistance from the region”.

WATCH THE TWO VIDEOS

