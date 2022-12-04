Emilia Drago and her husband Diego Lombardi appeared on the program “Magaly TV: la firme” to tell details about their marriage and family. The happy couple has been together for more than a decade and has two daughters together. Thus, the actress surprised by telling how she found out that her husband was many years older than her and how her father reacted.

Emilia Drago reveals how her father reacted to Diego’s age

The actress Emilia Drago reported on the Magaly program that she met her husband Diego Lombardi through Twitter messages. Subsequently, the two entered into a relationship and at a dinner the actor revealed to her that he was much older than her.

The former model was born in December 1988, while the actor was born in early 1975, so their age difference is exactly 13 years and 11 months. His love story began at the end of 2011.

“ My dad told me: ‘Emilia, but how many years is she older than you, those relationships don’t work’”, Emilia expressed, later adding that her father and her husband became great friends. “From there he already met him, they liked soccer and like that already …”, she said.

How was the first date between Emilia and Diego?

According to Diego, he on several occasions invited Emilia Drago to a meeting with her friends; however, she always rejected the proposals. Finally, the first exit occurred at the end of a play in which the actress participated.

“It caught my attention” said Emily. “He told me to go see the play, I wrote him a lot ‘what are you going to do?’ ‘Are you going to the meeting?’ Everything already said no, “Diego replied, confirming that after that they began to go out more often.

Emilia and Diego were about to get divorced?

Despite the fact that the age difference has not affected their relationship, Emilia Drago revealed that she went through a difficult time with Diego Lombardo in full quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the actress, the thought crossed her mind. idea of ​​ending their marriage.

“ I do not wish it to anyone. We are survivors. I can tell you that I have already found a balance. (…) Postpartum is crazy, breastfeeding too, we want to kill the husband and we are on the verge of divorce, it’s the truth . There comes a time when, thank God, we find balance, but it doesn’t always happen and that’s where each one takes their course, ”Drago explained about the moment they were going through in the first year of confinement.

Diego Lombardi reveals that he was captivated by Emilia Drago

Diego Lombardi He revealed a few months ago what are the qualities that Emilia Drago has that made him fall in love with her. “A lot of things, his smile, his desire to always be in good spirits, to want to be better. That always helps, it makes you feel like you’re with someone who wants to get the best out of you.” commented the 45-year-old actor in an interview with the presenter ‘Choca’ Mandros.

How old are Emilia Drago and Diego Lombardi?

Although they lived through difficult moments like any couple, Emilia Drago and Diego Lombardi have become one of the most enduring couples in the national show business. Even, both have known how to carry out the criticism that towards them regarding their age.

The actor has 47 years of life, while the actress is also 34. Therefore, the difference between the two is 13 years, although this has never been inconvenient for the aforementioned characters.