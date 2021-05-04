Emilia Drago returns with a second season of her funny one-man show Call me mom, to commemorate Mother’s Day.

In an interview with La República, the renowned Peruvian actress talks about the hard work of women with children in times of pandemic and the changes that a woman’s body undergoes after giving birth. Likewise, the interpreter, who has two girls, pointed out the importance of being real on social networks.

-Why did you dare to do a second season of Call me mom?

Last year we had a very good response from the public and the moms loved it, but not only from them, but also from friends who are not moms and dads, but they felt a lot of connection. In the play, beyond my experiences told in a humorous way, I also talk about motherhood, so it ends up being a tribute to the mother, to all this work. When we are old we take things for granted, but it is not like that, the work that the mother does is great.

-For you, how important is entertainment in these times?

All the cultural side is the last wheel of the car for the Government, entertainment makes people live, that people identify, be moved, entertain, have fun. The role that artists play is very important, if the Government is not giving us permission to do many things, we will generate certain spaces such as virtual ones. These spaces are necessary in the lives of all people and I believe that in some way we are surviving that.

-What is the new that will be seen in the second season of Call me mom?

It is the same work, but it has a plus because it is accompanied in the time that I am, Lara, my daughter, she was three months old (in the first season), now she is almost a year old. There is a surprise at the end of the one-man show where I show a bit of my house, my daughters. It is not the same show, it is renewed.

-Then in this work you are going to expose a little to your family, something that does not happen in the networks

In social networks I expose myself a lot, to my children not because they are minors and there is respect, I do not like overexposure, but I think that this one-man show is so intimate. I decided to share a little more of this space of mine, maybe a little more than what they see in my networks, because I feel that this is something special in my life.

-In social networks, most try to show a perfect reality

I try to be as honest as possible both on social media and anywhere. I think you also have to be honest with your audience and show a bit of reality. In the networks they only show the beautiful things, the regal and you are always happy, and it is not so much like that, is it? I always try to keep my balance and show the real side .

-Has it been difficult for you to show yourself on social networks as you are?

Yes, it has cost me a lot, and every time I go to publish something that has to do with my weight or my body it always costs me a lot. Many times I also stop doing it out of fear, and other times I dare to share. I’ve gotten in trouble for showing what a tummy with stretch marks looks like, people have been upset. I believe that the trend is now to show real life, not to put so many filters on things, and I am on that path, but it costs me, it costs me. However, I have received that feedback from all the people who feel identified, who thank me, especially the girls, who feel that they are not alone, that they are not the only ones who have cellulite, a love affair. It is necessary for us as artists and public figures to make that decision too, it happens that many people have insecurities because of social networks because they always see perfect things, in the end you end up feeling that your life is miserable. There are great influencers moms from other countries who give birth and the next day they are painted in the hospital bed (laughs). Nothing to see, that’s not real life.

-Since Mother’s Day is approaching and we are living difficult times, what would you say to those moms who are going through a crisis?

Having a sick child is one of the saddest things that can happen. My message is that we must be brave, fight and always do our best as moms, as people. When you are a mother, you have to continue and always make an effort to set the best example for your children. I would tell them that a lot of strength, that they are doing very well, because sometimes nobody tells you and it is a tough job that is done, but also that they do not forget themselves as women, it is important not to forget about our dreams, about the things we want to do so that eventually there will always be a balance in being a mom and a woman.

