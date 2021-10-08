As an ambassador for the Avon Crusade Against Breast Cancer campaign, what do you think of the recent statistics showing an increase in breast cancer diagnoses in Peru?

It is very sad. I think we have lived through a very complicated stage due to the pandemic. Many out of fear or due to the same quarantine did not attend their check-ups. There has been a lot of fear and a failure on everyone’s part. But we are on time, things are starting to work and in that sense we think that our health and prevention is the most important, we have time to act.

As a public figure, what invocation would you make to young women?

I invite you to do the self-examination and also go to your check-ups. I ask you to help us promote some activities through your social networks. The 19th version of the Avon Crusade Against Breast Cancer is being carried out, with the aim of generating greater awareness of the prevention of this disease. The funds will be raised through two initiatives: the first is the sale of Pink Products, which can be purchased nationally and, secondly, the Avon Virtual Run and Walk from October 17 to 24.

You returned to the reality of Gisela Valcárcel (‘Queens of the show 2’, from which she later retired due to an injury) and gave an impact testimony where you revealed that motherhood had surpassed you. How has this stage of being a mother for the second time and in the middle of the pandemic been?

It has been very challenging, complex, confusing all the first months of the pandemic, where it was not known what it was like disease. On the other hand, the mothers who gave birth in clinics or hospitals were very alone, isolated by the pandemic. It was a very strong emotional stage. But thank God everything happened and I have understood many things. I have undergone therapies with the support of my family, which in these circumstances is super important. I think that now having my daughter of almost a year and a half, everything is balancing out. I am recovering the rhythm.

You also pointed out that you felt that your career and other things were as stopped and that life took you to a limit and to feel bad. What did you have to fight to get over it?