At the beginning of September, Emilia drago revealed that his second daughter Lara suffered from hip dysplasia.

The protagonist of Asu Mare and her husband Diego Lombardi pointed out through a video that the baby was diagnosed in time and they were waiting for her speedy recovery.

“What happens is that Larita has had dysplasia in her hips, which made us a bit sad and worried at first. But the doctor detected it in time and now he is undergoing treatment, which is about three or four months with the harness ”, they explained that time Emilia Drago and Diego Lombardi On Instagram.

After several months of treatment, Emilia Drago turned to her networks to announce to all her followers that her daughter was discharged.

“It’s today, it’s today! It’s official! Larita was discharged. They don’t know how happy we can be! Just look at our little eyes. I share it with you because you helped me a lot with your stories when I told you that Larita had hip dysplasia, ”the actress wrote.

“If you want to know what the keys to your early improvement were, I would tell you there were three. 1. It was detected in time 2. As parents we were very responsible with the harness. We didn’t take it off. Just for the bathroom. 3. We never stop trusting God and the power of his little body. Thank you all very much for everything “, he added Emilia drago, who was sharing her little girl’s progress on her networks.

Emilia Drago announces that her second daughter has recovered from hip dysplasia. Photo: Emilia Drago / Instagram

