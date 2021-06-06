Peruvian actress Emilia drago He used his social networks to show a funny video to his followers. In this material, he teaches citizens how they should be protected in order to avoid more infections against the COVID-19.

In his video he dances to the rhythm of “Eye of the tiger” and shows how he prepares to go to fulfill his civic duty. “Getting ready to vote! Two masks, ID, face shield, blue pencil, and good vibes. Whatever the outcome today, let’s not forget that we have to be united. Go, Peru!”, he describes on his Instagram.

Before his recent post, several of his followers did not hesitate to respond. “Here we go, with faith”, “What a beautiful example, so transparent … Today we want a Peru without corruption we will fight for loyalty to the people … No more lies”, “Good Ema, there we go with faith”, were some of the comments.

Emilia Drago is vaccinated against COVID-19 for suffering from rare disease

The 32-year-old actress Emilia Drago received the first dose of the vaccine, as he suffers from thrombophilia, which is a set of alterations that increase the risk of clot formation in the blood circulation.

“I was vaccinated here in Peru. How Emilia, if you are thirty-something? I tell you, the Minsa has brought out rare and orphan diseases, that’s what it’s called. There are a lot of diseases and conditions, among them was thrombophilia, which is the condition that I have, “he said.

Emilia Drago, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.