Next, federal deputy Yandra scores 23.4%; the candidates from PT, PDT and MDB are tied within the margin of error

Atlas/Intel survey commissioned by Atalaia TV and released this Wednesday (September 4, 2024) shows that the councilor Emilia Correa (PL) leads with 31.2% of voting intentions in the race for Mayor of Aracaju (SE).

The federal deputy Yandra (União Brasil) registers 23.4% of the votes. Next is the candidate Candisse Carvalho (PT), with 13.9% of the votes. It is followed by candidate Luiz Roberto (PDT), with 12.3%, and by Delegate Danielle (MDB), with 11.1%. The last 3 candidates are technically tied within the margin of error.

The survey was conducted by Altas/Intel from August 28 to September 2, 2024. A total of 1,222 people aged 16 or over were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SE-014432024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$25,000. The amount was paid by Atalaia TVaffiliated with Record TV. Here is the full from the research (PDF – 8MB)

2ND ROUND

The survey also measured voting intentions in 5 scenarios.

Emilia Correa X Luiz Roberto:

Emilia Corrêa (PL) – 44.3%;

Luiz Roberto (PDT) – 29.8%;

blank/invalid votes – 21%;

don’t know – 4.9%.

Emilia Corrêa X Delegate Danielle:

Emilia Corrêa (PL) – 38.9%;

Delegate Danielle (MDB) – 38%;

blank/invalid votes – 18.8%;

don’t know – 4.2%.

Yandra Moura X Emilia Correa:

Emilia Corrêa (PL) – 40.8%;

Yandra Moura (Union Brazil) – 34.7%;

blank/invalid votes – 21.3%;

don’t know – 3.3%.

Yandra Moura X Luiz Roberto:

Yandra Moura (Union Brazil) – 33%;

Luiz Roberto (PDT) – 29%;

blank/invalid votes – 30.4%;

don’t know – 7.6%.

Delegate Danielle X Yandra Moura:

Delegate Danielle (MDB) – 36.6%;

Yandra Moura (Union Brazil) – 31.2%;

blank/invalid votes – 25%;

don’t know – 7.2%.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

