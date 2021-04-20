Emilia Clarke, actress recognized for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, would be about to join Secret invasion, series starring Samuel L. Jackson.

According to Variety, the interpreter is in the final part of the ‘positive negotiations’ that she has had for some time with Marvel Studios and Disney.

The role of the former member of Game of Thrones is naturally secret, but it would mark his first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The interpreter would join the already confirmed cast consisting of: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman.

Secret invasion was announced as a series in development in 2020, as part of Marvel’s planned titles for Disney +. On this occasion, Jackson is reprising his role as Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn will play the skrull Talos, a character he already embodied in Captain Marvel.

What will Secret Invasion be about?

From what little has been revealed, the plot will follow a group of shapeshifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Ben-Adir has been established as the main villain of the series.

Weeks ago, Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Olivia Colman, renowned performer for her role as Queen Elizabeth for The Crown and winner of the 2019 Oscar for Best Actress, is also joining the Marvel Studios series.

It is possible that the events at the end of WandaVision connect with this new series. During one of the last scenes, we can see Monica Rambeau meet a Skrull, who tells her that someone upstairs, Nick Fury, wants to talk to her.