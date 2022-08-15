DailyMail: Photo with Emilia Clarke at Dream It Fest will cost fans £150

British actress Emilia Clarke has named a price for a photo with a fan. About it informs Dailymail.

A selfie with a celebrity at Dream It Fest in London next month will set fans back £150. For a full-fledged meeting and a small conversation with the star of the Game of Thrones series, fans will have to pay 400 pounds (almost 30 thousand rubles).

In July, Emilia Clarke spoke about the consequences of surgery after suffering strokes.

In 2011, while filming the TV series Game of Thrones, Clarke had a brain aneurysm burst, causing a stroke. Then the artist was saved, and two years later the stroke recurred. The actress was urgently operated on, and the scan showed that the aneurysm had doubled in size. Despite this, the star managed to recover.