EFor the second time in a row, milia and Noah are the most frequently given first names in Germany. In the other places in the top ten first names in 2022, Marie and Henry are also returnees, as the Society for the German Language (GfdS) announced on Monday in Wiesbaden.

Hanna’s withdrawal is striking among girls: three years ago, the name reached the top spot, now it’s in fifth place. In the boys’ category, on the other hand, it was Luca in seventh who retired and thus made room for Elias and Emil, who each gained one place. Lea and Felix were completely pushed aside.

With Noah, Sophia, Emma and Leon, among others, the lists of the most popular boys’ and girls’ names are very stable, which can be attributed to common trends. Many of the first names are therefore short, contain light vowels such as “e” and “i” or those that meet in different language syllables. The current favorite initials are “E”, “M” and “L”.





In Berlin, the most popular first name for boys in 2022 was Mohammed – replacing Noah, who slipped to second place. Adam landed in third place. Among girls in the capital, Sophia was the most popular, followed by Emilia and Emma.

The most popular baby names in Hesse in 2022 are also Sophia or Sofia and Noah. Emilia and Lina came second and third for the girls, Matt(h)eo/Math(h)eo and Mohammed for the boys.

For its overview, the GfdS relies on data from more than 750 German registry offices. Almost a million individual names and thus almost 93 percent of all given names last year were transmitted and recorded in this way. A total of almost 70,000 different names were reported.