The Limburg king’s commissioner Emile Roemer distances himself from the hotline that the Limburg CDA member Ger Driessen against NRCeditor Joep Dohmen has founded. According to Roemer, the hotline “affects the freedom that a journalist needs to be able to do his or her job”. He writes to NRC that he wants to emphasize that the hotline is ‘a private initiative of Mr Driessen’, with no relationship with the Province.

On Monday, the Limburg former deputy Driessen set up his hotline in order to “collect examples” of negative experiences with NRCjournalist Dohmen. Driessen thought that Dohmen published inaccuracies in his recently published book The Friends Reunion, about abuses in Limburg’s administrative culture. The Dutch Association of Journalists (NVJ) called Driessen’s action “alarming” and “more than harmful”.

Roemer writes to the newspaper that he can understand the emotions of Driessen, who feels “treated unfairly” by the journalist, but that the hotline is “not the right way to express it”. He calls on the public debate to “continue to conduct the public debate in a neat and substantive manner, with respect for each other’s positions, points of view and views”. In the event of a dispute, someone can go to the Press Council or the court.

Driessen does not want to respond “via the media” when asked on Wednesday, but says he will not avoid a conversation with Emile Roemer.