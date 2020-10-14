A treasure. Today, the “Pioneers of Soviet Cinema” cycle, prepared and presented by Irène Bonnaud and Bernard Eisenschitz, opens at the Cinémathèque. Twelve films, nine female directors, most of whom were only known to exist, some of which did not even leave a name in the story. Twelve films made between 1928 and 1946, of which only two reached the West then, others from entry forbidden to exit in the USSR, but carefully kept “on the shelves”, as they said then, by scrupulous archivists. This is the case of the two films proposed by Nutsa Gogoberidze, Buba (1930) and Ujmuri (1934), found in 2013 and 2018. We will come back to these two too important to be sent in a few lines. Twelve films and the opportunity to review the general history of cinema. Because, seeing them today, it is obvious that if these nine directors have perfectly learned the lessons of the greats of the time regarding the framing, rhythm and editing of films theorized and put into practice by their male colleagues, the attention paid by them to everyday actions, their obvious concern to give a large place to childhood and to the underprivileged have enriched a cinematography more willingly focused on the heroic.

So from a “little film” (27 minutes), The Clasps Affair (1929), which could have been only an anti-religious fable on the imposture of bourgeois charity, but to which the empathy with which the fate of the three vagabonds objects of this charity is treated gives a completely different color: humans , even in their faults, are these poor people, not her, puffed up with her importance in society.

For the opening, tonight, it is one of the most important films that has been selected, Pierced shoes (1933), by Margarita Barskaja, a joyful film, since the main roles are played by playful children, and serious because it is located in Germany in the thirties in crisis, before Nazism. No familiar detail is forgotten, from the companion animals of childhood to the allure of teachers sketched in threatening low dives. The film, of rather wandering structure, relies on the reliability of the writing to convey, in contrasting black and white, the harshness of the times. One more word, but it’s too little for one Gavroche (1937) by Tatiana Loukachevitch, cookie-cutter adaptation of Miserable but with an impressive revolutionary breath. And how beautiful is this proud kid mothering orphans, his brothers in misery! And if Jean Valjean and Javert are only silhouettes, the barricades quiver with the life of their rioters.

Not to be missed either: K. Che.E. (1932), by Esther Choub, symphonic poem on electrification. Or Sacha (1930), by Alexandra Khokhlova, on a peasant woman lost in the capital. Feminist melodrama. Rare.

See you next week for the two films by Nutsa Gogoberidze.