Victor Hugo is undoubtedly the greatest screenwriter of world cinema. A screenwriter that every director who has tackled his novels – and the most famous of them, wretched – got attached to betraying. To serve him better. Melodrama, adventure film, revolutionary epic, everything was already there. And to Jean Valjean, popular hero, all the actors of some stature wanted to lend their slaughter, from Gabriel Gabrio to Harry Baur and Jean Gabin in France. Some of these films, in France or abroad, have not left much memory. Let us pass modestly to retain only one of the very first of the list of Henri Fescourt (1925), silent film of six hours in four parts with Gabriel Gabrio. We could see it on the Henri platform of the French Cinematheque from the first confinement, and it is a masterpiece. So for another film (1934), also French, by Raymond Bernard, with Harry Baur, at four-thirty.

Among the great successes, we must also rank, of the Italian Riccardo Freda, Escape from prison (1948), in two parts (Les Misérables et Tempête sur Paris) one hour and a half each. Gino Cervi (but, yes, the thunderous Peppone of Don Camillo) is a Jean Valjean of remarkable sobriety. Recently restored by the Cinémathèque de Bologne, the film finds its full force here. It was because Freda knew what to expect from a film: movement. Galloping, marked entry by the failed escape of Jean Valjean who jumps on a horse like a cowboy in a western. And gallopings, we will still find in the assault of the dragons against the barricades of 1848 where Gavroche died, a rather pale newsboy, we regret this proud Komsomol that gave us a Soviet film of the 1930s and we are, with this fury in the staging, closer to Alexandre Dumas than to Victor Hugo, but whatever. A film must move. And all is good for Freda, who, to accelerate the movement, does not hesitate to correct the “scenario” of Hugo: with his three co-screenwriters, including Mario Monicelli, another great of Italian cinema, he emphasized the duo Valjean-Javert, the policeman who pursues the convict with his hatred, even if it means upsetting the order of events. And it is effective: the film is going extremely well. It is indeed a swashbuckling film as we did then. And, if the redemptive concerns of Victor Hugo are hastily evoked by the policeman Javert on his death, the pieces of bravery, from the darkness of the slums of society, the Thenardier side, to the rescue in the sewers, play a role. their role as catalysts for action.