S years old sun (1983) is a film by Chris Marker in the form of letters from distant countries, mainly Japan, but also Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau, sent by a filmmaker named Sandor Krasna to a French friend. This filmmaker is obviously imaginary, invention of Marker, author of this film. He loved this kind of innocent mystification, going so far as to invent the biography of this Sandor Krasna and his supposed collaborators, the musician and the videographer who were, of course, only Chris Marker.

The title, Without sun, is that of a Russian poem (1874) by Golenishchev-Kutuzov, set to music by Mussorgsky. From this very long poem (published in the box), we will remember a line, “The whisper impossible to stifle of the banality of life”. Not that he “explains” anything, but because he perhaps sets the tone for this film of deliberately banal encounters, over the days: women, men in the street, fleeting smiles, passers-by in a hurry, barely glimpsed. And cats, of course, the filmmaker loved them, ceramic cats from the storefronts greeting the customer with a raised, benevolent paw. And owls, wisdom from afar, big feathery eyebrows on yellow eyes. We can put forward the hypothesis that, after having filmed, from Siberia (who does not remember the divergent strabismus of the Siberian worker mentioned in three even more divergent comments?) In Beijing, from Cuba to Nice may of Paris, a world illuminated by the sun of the revolution, he had wanted to see what this world could still say to him, that sun set.

However, he has a lot to say to those who know how to watch. And there, Marker is a past master. Each sequence, each relationship from one to the other, Japan or Africa, opens our eyes. The beauty of ordinary days, the banality of the sleep of travelers on a ferry in the early morning that rises on the sea, sleep crushed on narrow seats. A sea that they don’t even see, that they no longer have the courage to see. And all in the same vein: charm and melancholy. Libations on a tomb in Japan, waiting for a boat in Cape Verde, this world is watching us. Let us know how to be attentive in our turn.

Precious box set: on the DVD, an interview with Florence Delay, the voice of the film, recipient of the consignments of the alleged Sandor Krasna, a wise and amused great lady. And two short films: Tokyo Days (1988), by Chris Marker, for the Center Pompidou, and an astonishing short film, the herb maze (1979), by Shuji Terayama, erotic and whimsical. A book, finally, with many entries, accompanies it. From the comments of the film to its genesis, it allows you to taste all the richness of what we have just seen. And it opens, with the reprint of a book by Chris Marker, a contemporary of Without sun, the Country (1982), illustrated with his own photos.