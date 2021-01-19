On July 1, 1997, Hong Kong, China’s coastal island under British rule for a century, returned to the People’s Republic of China. The island, originally a saline reserve populated by fishermen, had become in the 20th century a stronghold of international capitalism. Abrupt change. In 1996, a year before this plunge into the unknown, a 29-year-old director was making a film about his town with boys and girls a little younger than him. His name was Fruit Chan, had made two gangster films as he made on the chain then, which had not attracted much attention. This one, his third was called Made in Hong Kong. It was shown for the first time at the very young Hong Kong Film Festival in 1997. The very year of the return to China. It was noticed there, in particular by foreign buyers, including Marco Müller, then director of the Locarno festival, who programmed it on the spot. It is because, if it is indeed a question of gangsters in this film, the subject is quite different: the anguish which inhabited this city with the ultramodern allure, neon lights and heavy urban concentration, on the eve of the handover to the China. The heroes are barely out of adolescence: In mid-August, a boy who collects bad debts from poor people, Jackie, a mental moron employed in a shabby gang, suffering from his comrades, and whom in mid-August has taken under his protection, a young girl suffering from an incurable disease, Ah Ping.

Something that could be fashionable.

Between outbreaks of violence (a boy slices with a chopper, in the public toilets, his father’s hands “So that he no longer touches his little sister”) and the tenderness of the relationship between the three protagonists, the film always takes the viewer by surprise. Attentive, always, to the feelings – and first of all to the movements – of all the characters, he is situated somewhere between Italian neorealism and the new French wave. Without any influence ever being claimed. It would rather be, in this way of filming as close as possible to the characters and their mood of the moment, of something which could be the air of the times. The soul of a city, large housing estates where you barricade yourself behind a gate closing each apartment to dark gambling dens. And then, at the heart of the three teenagers’ quest, there is their interest in the two letters found in the hands of another teenage girl who committed suicide, her blood on the pavement that turns white in Mi’s nightmares. August. Lost lives illuminated by bursts of joy, of laughter, a race from grave to grave in a cemetery which becomes a place of life by the grace of three kids at the dawn of an existence that will go no further than these days of grace.