L he Cinema according to Jean-Pierre Melville is the third edition of Rui Nogueira’s book, first published in French (Seghers) in 1978. This Seghers edition was even preceded, a year before, by an English-language edition, Nogueira, a Portuguese journalist then living in Paris , being a correspondent for the British magazine Sight and Sound. Useful reissue: in recent years, we have seen enough Melville films on television for viewers who had not had the chance to discover them in theaters want to know better the one who, from 1947 (The silence of the Sea) to 1974 (A cop), has built a demanding work of obvious consistency. It is a long interview (200 pages) between a confident filmmaker at the end of a brilliant career and a much younger journalist who had seen all his films, admired them and wanted to know more and more. Hence its price, even today.

Because we learn as much about the Melville man as about his films. This dialogue with unequal arms often turns into a game of cat and mouse. So from this exchange about the elder of the Ferchaux (1963), a film set in Manhattan, although the actors never filmed there, the only exteriors having been filmed there. Nogueira asks if a scene inside a bank was shot in the United States or in France. ” In the USA. Why ? Do you seem to take me for a liar? “ And Nogueira: ” Me ? Not at all. “ To which Melville retorts: ” You are wrong. Indeed, I shot this scene on Boulevard Haussmann, at the Société Générale. “ A way, of course, to keep control over an interview. The filmmaker is not the man to let himself be led by an interviewer, even if he is the most admirer of his fans. A disproportionate ego: as he notes that critics have said, of the Silence of the sea, than Melville “Bressonnisait”, he rebels and notices that Bresson’s first films, before his own, had nothing Bressonnian about it and concludes: “It is Bresson who has always melvillized. “

Still, it is obviously this unusual self-confidence that gave Melville the strength to carry out a singular work from start to finish, from writing to production. “From the moment the filmmaker is a tired old man, well, he really just has to put down his camera, and prune his rose bushes. “ We know that he did not have time to prune his roses: he died in 1973, a year after the release of A cop. This edition includes a new: the interview with Melville at the release of the film Sorrow and Pity (1969) by Marcel Ophüls, in which, stirred by these memories of the Occupation, the resistant that was the filmmaker, clandestinely in France, then, having joined England, fighter of the forces of Liberation, delivers himself.