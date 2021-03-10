Madame Butterfly

Tsai Ming-liang

Cinematheque Henri

Everyone knows Madame Butterfly, Puccini’s opera performed for the first time at La Scala in Milan in 1904. It is the story of a young – very young – Japanese geisha so nicknamed, in love with an American officer whose ship calls at Nagasaki. For him, she denies her race and her religion. He leaves and returns a little later, married to an American. Madame Butterfly commits suicide. Asia has reappropriated through cinema this story imagined by Italians, librettists and composer. Not a Japanese filmmaker but a relative: Tsai Ming-liang is indeed a Taiwanese director born in Malaysia. Her Madame Butterfly is a thirty-six minute short film released in 2009. And, abandoning all exoticism, since he is at home, which he shoots in real time, in a bus station in his own country, he went straight to the essential.

It is a tragedy of neglect that he films. The abandonment of a woman who believed herself loved. The very sign, visible, audible, of this abandonment is the cell phone to which this younger woman, in the overcrowded train station, clings like a lost woman. It is with her lover that she speaks. We hear each of her words of distress, not those of the man, which one can guess, from her tone, annoyed, indifferent. The camera, carried in her hand, follows her in the bus station, from one floor to the other, from the shopping center to the basement of the coach departures, then to the open-air platform where she will find herself, at the end of it. of forces. The choirs of this contemporary opera are the roar of the crowd rushing, from one purchase to another, from a shop to a bench where a tired body can rest for a moment.

The camera does not let go for a moment and, for once, this “cinema in hand”, attached to the steps of the actor (here the actress), does not annoy: he says that we can be alone, hopelessly alone, in a crowd. That nothing that passes around her can tear her a smile, even a look. She is elsewhere, with her phone that she takes out of her pocket, wherever she is, in front of the departure counter, where she empties her wallet in vain to buy a bus ticket, or collapsed at the end of her hope on a bench. So for the first twenty-two minutes of the film in the rooms under artificial lights of the bus station. At the twenty-third minute, under a pale ray of sunshine, a plan opens that will last until the end: she is lying in a bed, a pillow next to her, which she approaches, that she caress, hug. A calm plan in total, formal, symbolic break with all that, frenzied, precedes it. Love relived because lost. This is cinema: offering the viewer a reading, not imposing it. Such is the strength of this short film, which can be seen, until March 13, on the Henri platform of the Cinémathèque française.