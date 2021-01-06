We reported last week the beautiful story of Lo, a Cherokee mestizo who left at the beginning of the 19th century to discover civilization, a town in California. He encountered nothing but meanness and mediocrity. And racism. The only human being in his beauty was him, the savage. This story was told by filmmaker Allan Dwan in a 1916 silent film, the Métis (T he Half-Breed). One of the main sources of the restoration of this film had been the discovery, in the 1970s, in the heart of frozen lands of Canada, of a stock of film copies stored in containers. Most of them were in very poor condition, speckled with a white mold that made the performers of these films evanescent ghosts.

Many of these copies had been piled up after use in a disused swimming pool which, in the winter, had served as an ice rink for curling, Canada’s national sport. And the gel preserved these nitrate copies from destruction, igniting at the slightest touch. 75% of silent films have thus disappeared. It is therefore another very beautiful story that we will be discussing today. A film tells it: it is Dawson City, time suspended (2016), by Bill Morrison. We could see it at the Louvre three years ago, in theaters.

And one of the first saved images to appear in this film is precisely that of the Métis Lo, images then marbled on their edges with white flames from before the restoration. Thus relives a world. And not only that of the cinema. But that of a region and a city, Dawson City. Indeed, a photographer had witnessed the birth and growth of this city. Films saved, photographs preserved, such is the raw material of this astonishing film. From the hunting and fishing life of the natives on the shores of the Yukon River, the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Indians where the city of Dawson City was to be born, to the gold rush of 1896, a sudden influx of people adventurers who would drive out these Indians and upset the region: everything has been said of the ruthless advance of a “civilization” which claimed so many victims.

Indeed, Dawson City was the first of these mushroom cities born from the gold rush which would give birth to many legends. And films. It is the story of a city whose population swelled as quickly as it diminished, over the finds in one place or another of tempting metal. Here at least, this time so quickly fled from saloons, cinemas and skating rinks where films were to be drowned, leftovers of one night’s dreams, will have left us the most living testimonies of the past century.