From: Bettina Menzel

The missing two and a half year old Émile was last seen in the southern French village of Vernet. © IMAGO/Durand Thibaut/ABACAPRESS

Two-year-old Émile remains missing. The police are now apparently also searching the freezers in the houses in the southern French village where the boy disappeared.

Vernet – It has been almost exactly a month since two-year-old Émile disappeared from Le Vernet in southern France. The sympathy throughout France continues to be great. The police have already searched for the boy with helicopters, drones and cadaver dogs, but so far without any results. Apparently, the officials recently continued to search the houses and freezers of residents, as reported by the French TV broadcaster BFMTV.

Police are said to have searched freezers in houses

The search for Emile continues. In the past few weeks, police officers are said to have inspected the freezers in houses, as residents reported to the television station. “First they searched my house and opened the freezer. But they don’t care about me because I don’t have a car,” said the neighbor, who lives right behind the house of the missing boy’s family, according to BFMTV. “The investigations are continuing,” said the responsible public prosecutor in Aix-en-Provence on Monday. However, there are no new findings, it said.

Two-year-old Émile missing for a month: police searched with helicopters and dogs

Émile was on vacation with his grandparents in town when they lost sight of him towards evening. A number of other relatives were staying with the grandparents at the time. Two witnesses said they saw the boy running down a street. The army and gendarmerie had started a large-scale search, but stopped a few days later. The investigations continued, prosecutor Rémy Avon said. About 20 investigators are working on the case practically around the clock, the broadcaster BFMTV reported, referring to the authorities.

Local residents fear that little Émile could be in a haystack. (Collage) © Twitter/Gendarmerie Nationale/dpa

At the end of July, the police then launched another search operation and combed the area around Le Vernet within a five-kilometer radius with body detection dogs, as reported by the French broadcaster BFMTV. There were various theories about the boy’s disappearance. The mayor of the small mountain village in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence department initially did not want to believe in a kidnapping. He could imagine that the child got lost or hid somewhere in the mountainous environment at 1,200 meters, he told the media. According to the police, other possible scenarios include an animal attack, a crime or possibly a traffic accident followed by a hit-and-run (bme with AFP/dpa).