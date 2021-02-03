“I’m fine. I hitchhiked from Mar del Plata, I don’t have a cell phone and all my belongings were left there. I am working in a Peruvian food house in Buenos Aires ”. That was the last thing 39-year-old Emilce García Vie said to her friend Romina Noli on January 8. Almost a month, City Police found her safe and sound at a hotel in the vicinity of your work.

The personnel in charge of the investigation first went to the intersection of Sarmiento and Boulogne Sur Mer streets, to the eating house where Emilce would have found work. They were told that she was not there but they provided information on the possible whereabouts of the woman.

Emilce was found at a nearby hotel where he apparently resided and indicated “that he was in perfect health and that the isolation with the relatives was due to the breakage of his cell phone“.

He had lived in Mar del Plata for 5 years and during confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, he had a very bad time: after separating and without work, he was left on the street and lived as he could with the IFE voucher and doing trades.

Her cell phone was lost or stolen, but she had never cut ties with her friends from Tucuman Romina, Florencia Miranda and Silvina Basa.

Emilce García Vie, was almost a month without contacting his family and friends.

Romina was the one who spoke to Clarion about the search for her friend, and said that they had filed a complaint in 145, the national assistance line for human trafficking, in the 1 ° police station of San Miguel de Tucumán and that this same Monday, when the case was released through social networks, they received a call from the Ministry of National Security.

She has known Emilce for more than 5 years, when they lived together for a month in Tucumán. That was enough to create a strong bond, which was not broken despite Emilce’s decision to settle in Mar del Plata.

In Mar de Plata she also made friends, who last saw her on December 6 at the mall where they all used to work together. They were the ones who helped her after the separation and the loss of her job during confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic and the allies of Romina, Florencia and Silvina in Buenos Aires territory.