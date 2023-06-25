Emigratis – The showdown streaming and live TV: where to see the latest episode in rerun on Italia 1

Tonight, Sunday 25 June 2023, at 21.10 on Italia 1, Emigratis – La resa dei conti, the program by Pio and Amedeo who, after conquering the public with their show Felicissima Sera, returns to prime time on replies on Italia 1. The program was broadcast last year on Canale 5. A total of four episodes will be broadcast. A common thread will link the four appointments with two new characters, the “Bufalone” and “The Mexican”, and many guests who will take part in the show. Where to see Emigratis – The showdown on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight, Sunday 25 June, at 21.10 on Italia 1 in reruns.

Emigratis – The showdown live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs via an internet connection.

Guests

We have seen where to see Emigratis – The showdown on TV and live streaming, but who are the guests? Expected, during the four episodes, characters such as Matteo Berrettini, Elisabetta Canalis, Sfera Ebbasta, Mahmood, Gigio Donnarumma, Antonio Conte, Neymar, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan). And then again Dave Grutman, Elisabetta Franchi, Martin Garrix, Ronaldinho and the legend of world sport Mike Tyson.