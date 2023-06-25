Emigratis – The showdown: previews and guests of the fourth episode, Italia 1 replies

Tonight, Sunday 25 June 2023, at 21.10 on Italia 1, the fourth episode of Emigratis – La resa dei conti, the program by Pio and Amedeo already broadcast last year on Canale 5, will be broadcast again. wave four episodes. A common thread will link the four appointments with two new characters, the “Bufalone” and “The Mexican”, and many guests who will take part in the show. All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

Dubai, Las Vegas, Brazil, London, Miami, Los Angeles and Paris will be the backdrop to the adventures of Pio and Amedeo which, as in previous editions, will involve illustrious personalities from the world of entertainment, sport and music. In the second episode of Pio and Amedeo’s show, the cities of Paris and London are the backdrop to the adventures of the two new characters, “Bufalone” and “Mexican”, played by the comic duo from Foggia. Among the guests of the evening: Elisabetta Canalis, Marvin Vettori, Mike Tyson, Adriano Leite Ribeiro, Diego Battistessa and Felipe Massa. Even in this episode, the show continues to address the theme of eco-sustainability always through the ironic and frank gaze of the two hosts.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Emigratis – The showdown on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.10 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs via an internet connection.