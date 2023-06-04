Emigratis – The showdown: previews and guests of the first episode, Italia 1 replies

Tonight, Sunday 4 June 2023, at 21.10 on Italia 1, the first episode of Emigratis – La resa dei conti, the program by Pio and Amedeo already broadcast last year on Canale 5, will be broadcast again. wave four episodes. A common thread will link the four appointments with two new characters, the “Bufalone” and “The Mexican”, and many guests who will take part in the show. All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

Dubai, Las Vegas, Brazil, London, Miami, Los Angeles and Paris will be the backdrop to the adventures of Pio and Amedeo which, as in previous editions, will involve illustrious personalities from the world of entertainment, sport and music. Among the many guests that we will see during the first episode: Mahmood, Paola Catapano, Elisabetta Franchi, Roberto Gualtieri, Roberto Bolle, Ronaldinho, Sebastien Frey, Fabio Briatore, Marco Verratti, Neymar, Ander Herrera and the legend of world sport Mike Tyson who will be present in all four episodes. The show will also be a moment to reflect on important issues through the ironic and sincere gaze of the two hosts: the constant theme of the four episodes will in fact be the eco-sustainability that will accompany Pio and Amedeo on their long journey. The programme, repeated for four weeks on Sundays on Italia 1, was already broadcast last year by Canale 5.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Emigratis – The showdown on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.10 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs via an internet connection.