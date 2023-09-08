In June, the National Institute of Information for the Development of Nicaragua (Inide), the Sandinista regime’s statistical agency, published data related to the second quarter of that year, in which it stated that there had once again been a reduction in the unemployment rate in the country that lives under the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega.

According to Inide, this rate dropped by 0.2 percentage points year-on-year, reaching 3.3% of the population. In the same period in 2022, that number was at 3.5%.

Also according to Inide, the net occupancy rate in the country is 96.7%, which points to an increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022 (in June last year, this number was of 96.5%).

It turns out that, behind these numbers, apparently positive, there is a dark reality that is not being reflected in the official statistics.

According to economists polled by independent Nicaraguan media, there are indications that the country’s statistical office is manipulating data to suggest a continued drop in the unemployment rate.

They claim that the truth behind this apparent decrease is linked to the mass emigration of Nicaraguan citizens, many unemployed, who seek refuge and opportunities in other countries to escape repression, economic decay and violence in the country of Daniel Ortega.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), more than 100,000 people have left Nicaragua since protests against the Sandinista regime began in 2018.

According to the independent Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa, these emigrants are not being counted by Inide as part of the Economically Active Population (EAP), which is made up of people who have or seek employment, even though some of them are leaving the country precisely because of the lack of opportunity in the labor market.

According to economists interviewed anonymously by the newspaper, by reducing the PEA numbers, the unemployment rate is also being artificially reduced in the Inide data, which do not truly indicate a decrease in the number of people looking for a job in the country, but rather that the majority of the unemployed are leaving Nicaragua in search of a better life.

“Probably what we are seeing is that Nicaraguans moving abroad are causing a decrease in the workforce, so many who were previously competing in the Nicaraguan market for jobs are no longer here, and this is reflected in the statistics. of the regime,” an economist told La Prensa anonymously.

The situation demonstrates how the Ortega regime manipulates official statistics to mask the severe crisis facing the country and to project a fictitious image of stability and prosperity. However, the reality is that Nicaraguans increasingly face a lack of employment, income, freedom and security.

“These numbers do not reflect the reality of Nicaraguans, who every day want to leave Nicaragua due to exhaustion not only due to government repression, which keeps the population under surveillance and threatens with arrest for any minimal attempt to protest or complain against the government, but also because people don’t see job opportunities, there is economic pessimism and they don’t see a future for themselves and their families here,” another economist who resides in Nicaragua told La Prensa anonymously.

Former deputy and current political analyst, Nicaraguan economist Enrique Sáenz, who lives outside the country, told the independent website 100% Notícias that the data released by Inide are just propaganda tools for the Ortega regime.

For him, the dictatorship uses the economic and social areas as the main instrument to say that the country is doing well under the Sandinista regime.

Sáenz explained that Nicaragua’s statistics agencies have been reporting for some time that the unemployment rate in the country is around 4%, a figure that “not even most developed countries have”.

For the economist, the data released by the organ of the Ortega regime are “absolutely false”. He said that “it is enough to dedicate a little time to examine the publications of this institution to realize that they define a person as busy with implausible parameters”.

Sáenz also said that there are people who work on a part-time basis in the country and who are being included in the list of those who have permanent jobs by Inide. For him, these people who work sporadically are not actually busy.

“They fall into what is known as underemployment, precarious jobs, self-employment. Those people who don’t have a steady job don’t even earn the minimum wage, not even enough to eat three times a day. However, the government treats them as if they had a job, which is a complete lie,” he told 100% Notícias.

Another economist heard by 100% Notícias stated anonymously that “work is the driving force of economic development, so in a country with an unemployment rate of less than 4%, the economy should be developed, the poverty rate would be low and there would be enviable stability”, which is currently not observed in Nicaragua.

The economist, who still lives in the country, said that lately he has been facing more and more difficulties in meeting his basic needs.

According to him, “there are fewer job opportunities and great dependence on family remittances” – remittances made by people residing outside the country.

Most people who leave Nicaragua are young people with a high capacity for work and of working age, which implies a loss of human capital and a reduction in the internal market for the country.

According to Sáenz, this drain of talent and labor affects Nicaragua’s growth and development, as these people are not being counted on to drive an economic strategy with internal factors and less dependence on external cooperation and remittances. .

Sending money from people living outside Nicaragua to relatives still residing in the country now represents an important source of income for many Nicaraguan families.

According to the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN), in 2022, more than US$ 3.2 billion of money were received in this way, an increase of 50.2% compared to 2021, representing 20.6% of the Domestic Product Gross (GDP) of the country. This year, the projection is to exceed US$ 4 billion in external money remittances.

These shipments do not generate employment or productive investment in Nicaragua, being mainly directed towards basic consumption and payment for services. In addition, this type of resource is subject to fluctuations in the international market and the migratory policies of the receiving countries.

A study released in August by the Center for Transdisciplinary Studies in Central America (Cetcam) showed that Nicaraguan migrants currently represent 10% of the country’s population and are currently sustaining 20% ​​of the national economy. The study observes that this situation is not sustainable, since it implies more external dependence and more internal inequality.