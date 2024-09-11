The agency 81 Produce announced that the Japanese voice actress Emi Shinohara passed away last Sunday. Shinohara was undergoing medical treatment for an unspecified illness, unfortunately without success. The original voice of Sailor Jupiter he left us at only 61 years old.

Emi Shinohara (pseudonym of Emiko Watanabe), was born on August 8, 1963 in Nagano Prefecture. In addition to having voiced Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter in the famous original TV series of Sailormoonis known for having also lent her voice to Kushina Uzumaki in Naruto Shippuden, Presea in the two seasons of Magic Knight Rayearth, Kaho Mizuki in Cardcaptor Sakura And Charlotte Elbourne in Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust.

Source: 81 Produce via Anime News Network