Emiliano el “Dibu” Martínez has made history after being the hero of the penalty shootout of the 2022 World Cup final, stopping a penalty that has allowed Argentina to win the long-awaited World Cup. The goalkeeper of the national team has curdled a sensational tournament, being the protagonist in most games with great saves, especially in penalty shootouts, which has helped him to be chosen the Golden Glove of the tournament.
The Aston Villa goalkeeper allowed Argentina to stay alive in the game with a great one-on-one and already in the penalty shootout he stopped the second shot, which gave the team a lot of confidence and finally allowed them to win without missing a single shot.
The goalkeeper went up to collect the Golden Glove award and celebrated with his characteristic gesture, putting the trophy on the lower part. A gesture that, although it can be criticized, will go down in history as something typical of Dibu Martínez and that demonstrates his great charisma and personality.
The Argentine goalkeeper will go down in history for being the one who has defended the goal of Argentina’s World Cup champion and also for having been decisive in matches, as much or more than many outfield players. It is very likely that after this tournament we will see many rumors about possible signings of the goalkeeper by big teams. The truth is that with his performances he has proven to be a world-class goalkeeper and the Golden Glove trophy is more than deserved.
