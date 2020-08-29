The loan moratorium period announced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is to end on 31 August. This is another major setback for the middle class due to wage cuts and loss of jobs due to Corona crisis. The banking sector does not want to pursue it. In such a situation, the customers who have paid EMI from September 1 get a shock on the pocket. Apart from this, know who will have a big impact directly and indirectly ..

Big hit on middle class

The worst effect of ending the moratorium will be on the common man or the middle class. Due to Corona crisis, important sectors like aviation, tourism, hospitality, malls, real estate are still not functioning to their potential. Millions of people working in these sectors have lost their jobs. At the same time, people have faced layoffs and pay cuts in other sectors. In such a situation, due to the burden of EMI, the common man will be surrounded by financial troubles. He will not be able to repay the loan of the banks. In such a situation, his property will be auctioned.

This will affect the common man

Along with the common man, business problems will also arise. Many sectors are able to use only 50 percent of their capacity. At the same time, areas like hotels, tourism, cinema are completely closed. The sectors which are also working are not able to make profit due to the decrease in demand. In such a situation, it will be difficult for the industry to repay the EMI of the loan. The number of bankrupt in the industry may increase rapidly.

Demand for gold loan will increase

After the EMI of the loan starts, the cash crisis is expected to increase among the common man. It is expected to be repaid through gold loans. This will increase the demand for gold loan in the coming days. The RBI has also allowed loans up to 90 per cent of the gold price till 31 March 2021.

Income of insurance companies will be affected:There is a possibility of delay or default in premium payments due to reduced income and EMI of the loan. This is expected to reduce the income of insurance companies in the coming days.

Second-hand car market will be hit indirectly

Many people are preparing to sell cars after losing their jobs due to Corona crisis. The supply of second hand car market is expected to increase after the EMI of vehicle loan starts as people will want to repay the loan by selling their car. Due to this, there can be a big drop in the price of vehicles. This can also have an impact on the new car market.

Prices will be lower in property market

Property experts say the price in the resale property market is likely to come down with the end of the loan moratorium period. This is because people who do not repay the EMI of the home loan will want to sell their property. At the same time, banks will take possession of some people for not giving property loans. He will also auction the property later. This is likely to bring down prices in the resale market.