Much is being said about the possible eleven of Villarreal for the duel against Madrid. Voices that assure that the Castellón team is going to do something unusual by betting on an eleven full of substitutes. Nothing is further from reality since Emery’s idea is the same one he has been using for a couple of months: bet on a fixed base team and with the entry of a group of players who are giving rest to specific players.

An idea in which you bet on a group of more common players who are the base of eleven. Pau Torres, Capoue, Parejo and Gerard Moreno will start at Di Stéfano. From there, eleven players such as Mario, Funes Mori, Alberto Moreno or Estupiñán, Coquelin, Moi Gómez and Bacca or Yeremi Pino would enter the team.

A group of footballers of great weight, who are on the limit of ownership. The starting eleven for the Europa League final would be formed by Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Capoue, Trigueros, Parejo; Gerard, Alcácer and Pino. While the possible eleven o’clock could be made up of Rulli, Mario, Funes Mori, Pau Torres, Moreno; Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin; Pino, Alcácer and Moi Gómez.